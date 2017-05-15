Hattiesburg Council of Neighborhoods plans for next meet-and-gre - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Council of Neighborhoods plans for next meet-and-greet with political candidates

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Hattiesburg Council of Neighborhoods' next meet-and-greet with the candidates for mayor and city council takes place May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, located at 220 West Front Street in Hattiesburg.   For more details, call 601-264-8621 or 601- 264-1887. 

