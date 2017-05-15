Laurel mayor proclaims National Nursing Home Week

Laurel will be recognizing nursing homes and their contributions to the community this week.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee visited the Care Center of Laurel on Monday to proclaim May 14-27 as National Nursing Home Week for Laurel, according to a press release from the Mayor's office.

Member facilities of the American Health Care Association and the Mississippi Health Care Association are hosting activities in celebration of National Nursing Home Week beginning on Mother's Day.

The Mayor's proclamation encouraged citizens of the community to visit their friends and loved ones who reside in nursing homes to help honor and serve the individuals who helped lay the foundation of Laurel.

The proclamation also expressed appreciation to the professional caregivers who graciously oversee the day-to-day care of nursing home residents.

