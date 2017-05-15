Walthall Co. deputies searching for missing teen

The Walthall County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing Marion County teen.

According to an investigator with the department, Cloey Stewart, 14, was reported missing on May 10.

The investigator said she was staying with her grandparents at the time she went missing, and is believed to be accompanied by a friend by the name of Levi Lee.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Stewart or Lee, please contact the Walthall County Sheriff at 601-876-3481.

