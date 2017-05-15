2 jailed on drug charges in Perry County

Checkpoints in Perry County net two drug busts. Source: Perry County Sheriff Department

Multiple license checkpoints in Perry County Sunday night landed two people behind bars with felony drug charges.

Marci Kay Davis, 43, of Ovett, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth.

"A Perry County K-9 unit along with other deputies set up a couple of license checkpoints last night and seized some illegal narcotics from various spots in the county," said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

Davis was arrested at the intersection of Pumping Station Road and Morristown Road.

Another checkpoint at Highway 15 and River Loop Road deputies arrested Trenton Blaine Brownlee, 40, of Beaumont, for felony possession of a controlled substance, meth.

The two are currently booked in the Perry County Jail.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.