Forecast: Warm and dry weather to continue.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

Mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures will be the rule for today and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Partly cloudy skies and warm weather is expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday with highs again in the upper 80s.

For the weekend expect temperatures to be in the upper 80s to around 90 with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible.