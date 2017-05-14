WCU baseball ready to host NAIA tournament

For just the third time in program history, William Carey baseball will host the opening round of the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championships.

The Crusaders welcome Southeastern University (Florida), Lyon College (Arkansas), Texas Wesleyan University and LSU-Alexandria for the double elimination tournament running from Monday through Wednesday.

William Carey's Milton Wheeler Field will serve as one of nine opening-round sites of the NAIA National Championships.

"All year long this has been a goal, one of our goals," said William Carey head coach Bobby Halford. "To be able to host one of these tournaments because last year most of these kids played on a team that participated in one of these so they want to get back to it. So, being here is very rewarding especially with all that's gone on here with the tornado."

The No. 20 Crusaders (38-17) are hoping to bounce back from last week's loss to Faulkner in the SSAC semifinals.

"We're extremely eager to get back out especially after just coming off the conference tournament," said William Carey senior first baseman James Land. "Feel like we didn't play up to our potential."

William Carey will play as the No. 3 seed in the NAIA Tournament. The Crusaders' first game is against second-seeded Texas Wesleyan on Monday at 12 p.m.

"It's going to be tough," said William Carey senior and Petal High alum Tyler Graves. "Everybody that's left are good ball teams. So, just got go out there and you got to compete and don't lose."

