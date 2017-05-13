Highlights: 3 area baseball teams advance to state - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Highlights: 3 area baseball teams advance to state

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Seminary advanced to the Class 3A state championship with a 12-1 win over West Marion on Saturday. Courtesy: WDAM Seminary advanced to the Class 3A state championship with a 12-1 win over West Marion on Saturday. Courtesy: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

As the MHSAA baseball playoffs continued on Saturday, many Pine Belt area teams punched their tickets to the state championships in Jackson. Here are the scores from Saturday's high school baseball playoff games:

MAIS - AAA II

Columbia Academy (10) Bayou Academy (0)

  • Columbia Academy advances to the state championship for the first time since 1996.

Class 3A

Seminary (12) West Marion (1)

  • Seminary advances to the state championship for the third time in school history.

Class 5A

Pearl River Central (7) Hattiesburg (4)

  • Pearl River Central advances to play Oxford in the state championship.

Class 6A

Oak Grove (3) Gulfport (2)

  • Oak Grove forces a game three to be played at Gulfport on Monday at 7 p.m.

