Shelby museum to welcome Dutch delegation to see expanded WWII exhibit

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby has an expanded exhibit on the Royal Netherlands Military Flying School. Photo credit WDAM.

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will host an international delegation next week to view an expanded exhibit on the famed "Dutch Fliers" of World War Two.

Military and diplomatic representatives of The Netherlands will come to the museum next Friday to see a renovated display about the Royal Netherlands Military Flying School.

It was established in Jackson in 1942 to train Dutch and Indonesian pilots to fight in the Pacific Theater.

Dignitaries from The Netherlands have been visiting the museum annually for ten years.

"The new exhibit here it gives you a lot more depth into where the Dutchmen came from and what they did after training and things like that," said Chad Daniels, museum director. "We actually have some uniforms, some of the medals and really a lot more about the story, about how they fought the Japanese."

On Saturday, May 20, a graveside ceremony will be held at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Jackson for nearly three dozen Dutch pilots and crews who were killed in training accidents at the school.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.