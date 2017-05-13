Temple Baptist hosts WCU commencements

Three graduation ceremonies for William Carey University were held Friday and Saturday at Temple Baptist Church. Photo credit WDAM.

Hundreds of students at William Carey University graduated this weekend, but they didn't march in their caps and gowns on campus. Instead, they did it at Temple Baptist Church.

Ongoing tornado recovery efforts prompted a move from the Hattiesburg campus to the church, where more than 700 students graduated in three different ceremonies.

"We of course, are rebuilding everyday and we are coming back stronger than before," said Tommy King, president of WCU. "I'm so proud of our students, who didn't lose their focus."

Featured speaker for the Saturday morning commencement was Chuck Scianna.

He is a Texas businessman and distinguished University of Southern Mississippi alumnus who made a significant gift to WCU to help in the recovery effort.

"I think they've done an excellent job (with recovery efforts)," said Scianna. "I was honored to be here to speak today."

Next Saturday, nearly one hundred students will graduate from Carey's medical school.

