Expecting Sumrall couple reveals gender with a bang

One expecting Sumrall couple wanted to reveal their baby's gender to family and friends with a bang.

Kuristien and Justin Anderson held a gender reveal party on May 6th, with pink and blue scattered throughout party favors and decorations. But, it was a special shot that really surprised the crows.

Kuristien said they decided to use tannerite, mixed with aluminum, gun powder and pink food coloring.

In the video shared on Facebook, you can hear Justin's first shot at the container in an open field not go as planned. But on a second attempt, the pink powder explodes into the air as the crowd cheers.

The Andersons said the pregnancy is special to them because they never thought they were be able to conceive.

"The fact we even did, we had to do something special and with a big bang," said Anderson.

"We're so happy about our baby girl," said Anderson. "We had prayed more times than we could count, we cried together a lot. We wanted a baby so bad and God finally answered our prayers."

The baby girl is due in September.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.