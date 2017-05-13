HPD, Krispy Kreme team up for Cops on Doughnut Shops

Local first responders left their patrol cars and fire trucks for the roof Saturday, all for a good cause.

You may have seen officers on the roof of the Krispy Kreme on Hardy Street for Cops on Doughnut Shops.

The annual partnership between Krispy Kreme, Hattiesburg Police and Hattiesburg fire departments benefits The Special Olympics Athletes of Mississippi.

"Trying to give back to the community and one of those ways in partnering with Krispy Kreme doing Cops on Doughnut Shops so they can compete, enjoy themselves and curb the costs," said Hattiesburg Police Spokesman Lt. Jon Traxler.

The money raised Saturday will help the athletes in the Hub City Region compete in the Special Olympics Summer Games, taking place May 19-21 at the Keesler Air Force Base.

"It goes to help with our transportation, uniforms, just whatever we need for equipment," said Craig Foshee, with the Hub City Region. "We are very excited."

HPD officers will also participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics this week. Officers will start in Hattiesburg and head to Petal.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation and local law enforcement officers have worked together for the past 15+ years for the annual Cops on Doughnut Shops® program to benefit Special Olympics. Over a million dollars has been collected at these events that has benefited athletes competing in the Special Olympics around the U.S.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.