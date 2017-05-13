Former USM football player Michael Jackson dies at 48

Former Southern Miss wide receiver Michael Jackson was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday morning in Louisiana. Jackson was 48 years old.

Jackson was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 1991 draft before playing for the Baltimore Ravens where he led the NFL with 14 touchdowns in 1996.

Jackson served as the mayor of Tangipahoa, Louisiana from 2009 to 2013.

