Former USM football player Michael Jackson dies at 48

Former Southern Miss wide receiver Michael Jackson was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday morning in Louisiana. Jackson was 48 years old.More >>
Former Southern Miss wide receiver Michael Jackson was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday morning in Louisiana. Jackson was 48 years old.More >>
With a Conference-USA-leading 60 RBIs and nation-leading 82 hits, it's tough to say anything negative about Southern Miss senior Dylan Burdeaux.More >>
With a Conference-USA-leading 60 RBIs and nation-leading 82 hits, it's tough to say anything negative about Southern Miss senior Dylan Burdeaux.More >>