Lamar County officials searching for missing man

Lamar County authorities need the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.More >>
Lamar County authorities need the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.More >>
A Hattiesburg man has stated a company and invented a $20 product he says eradicates mosquitoes for 90 days. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
A Hattiesburg man has stated a company and invented a $20 product he says eradicates mosquitoes for 90 days. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
You can help feed your community Saturday, without leaving your driveway.More >>
You can help feed your community Saturday, without leaving your driveway.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce found water in the fuel tanks of a Hattiesburg gas station. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce found water in the fuel tanks of a Hattiesburg gas station. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Several customers say they have costly car repair bills after filling up their tanks with bad fuel from a Hattiesburg gas station.More >>
Several customers say they have costly car repair bills after filling up their tanks with bad fuel from a Hattiesburg gas station.More >>