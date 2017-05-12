Lamar County officials searching for missing man

Lamar County authorities need the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

James Hughes, 64, was reported missing Friday to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department by family members.

Hughes was last seen outside the front of his home on Summit Ridge around 3 p.m. Thursday wearing a green polo shirt, khaki shorts and brown sandals.

According to department officials, Hughes has a 2006 White single-cab Chevrolet Colorado with a silver toolbox on the back and the license plate reads: LN1 302.

If you have any information about his whereabouts contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

