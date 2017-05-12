Inspector finds water in fuel tanks at Hattiesburg gas station - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Inspector finds water in fuel tanks at Hattiesburg gas station

By Amanda LaBrot, Reporter
Pumps covered at gas station on 42 bypass where customers say they filled up with bad fuel.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce found water in the fuel tanks of a Hattiesburg gas station.

An inspector was took samples from the gas station located at 5316 Highway 42 in Hattiesburg on Tuesday after a customer complaint about the Plus 89 octane fuel, according to Paige Manning, director of marketing and public relations for the department. The inspector took samples of the regular, plus and premium gasolines, as well as the underground storage tank for the regular and plus fuels.

"Water was found in the Regular 87 octane fuel tank and the Premium 93 octane fuel tank," Manning said. "Water was not found in the Plus 89 octane fuel tank, the basis of the complaint."

The department sent an inspector again on Thursday for follow-up tests, and the inspector found water was still present in the regular and premium octane fuel tanks.

The gas pumps were covered at the station when the inspector arrived, so customers could not purchase fuel. 

"The site has been advised to remove both the Regular 87 octane fuel and the Premium 93 octane fuel," Manning said. "Once the issue has been resolved, the state will resample to ensure compliance. If at that time, the fuel is in compliance with specifications, then the site may resume sales."

Manning said the department hasn't received any additional complaints to date.

