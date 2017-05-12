Driver narrowly escapes tragedy in vehicle accident

A two vehicle accident Friday morning shut down one lane of Interstate 59 northbound near exit 80.

Moselle, South Jones and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of what was reported to be a two vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger car, with the 18-wheeler lying on its side.

According to officials on scene, an 18-wheeler was lying partially on top of the passenger car to the side of the road, but there was no entrapment.

Firefighters on scene stated that had the passenger car come to rest just a few feet towards the 18-wheeler's trailer, the trailer would have crushed the car and likely killed or severely injured the driver of the car.

Both drivers of the vehicles were uninjured and refused transport to the hospital.

Emergency personnel on scene included Moselle, South Jones and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.