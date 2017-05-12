Two vehicle accident injures two

A two vehicle accident Thursday evening sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic on Highway 84 East. Source: JCFC

According to the Jones County Fire Council, Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident to find a pickup truck with extensive damage to its rear-end to the shoulder of the road, and an SUV with extensive damage to its front-end in the median several yards ahead of the pickup truck.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were both transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment of their injuries.

The occupants of the SUV appeared to be uninjured and both refused transport to the hospital. However, the driver of the SUV was taken into custody by Mississippi Highway Patrol for unknown reasons.

Emergency personnel on scene included Powers Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

