1 killed in Lamar County crash

Richard A. Kraft, 75, died at Forrest General Hospital from internal injuries sustained in the wreck according to Forrest County Coroner, Butch Benedict. Source: WDAM

A Lamar County man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 98.

Richard A. Kraft, 75, died at Forrest General Hospital from internal injuries sustained in the wreck according to Forrest County Coroner, Butch Benedict.

Mississippi Highway Patrol handled the wreck, around 8 a.m., with assistance from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

“Kraft, traveling in a Honda Accord was crossing the west bound lanes of U.S. 98 from Beinville Trace, exiting the Canebrake subdivision when he traveled into the path of a Chevrolet Suburban,” said Mississippi Highway Patrol PIO Brent Barfield.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries in the wreck.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.