Southern Minority Council planning for leadership conference on coast

The Southern Minority Leadership Conference is announcing its twenty-seventh annual conference "Ensuring Equity For All Students: Addressing Emerging Issues In Education" at the Hollywood in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on May 30 through June 2, 2017!

711 Hollywood Blvd, Bay St Louis, MS 39520

Phone: (866) 758-2591

This promises to be an opportunity for educators to hear and discuss the latest updates on the current state of education from a number of perspectives: nationally - from the U.S. Dept of Education, State Education Departments, the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Justice, federally-funded programs (IDRA-EAC South), and educational practitioners from K-12 and higher education.

In line with Educational Goals across the nation, these areas will be addressed:

• All Students Proficient and Showing Growth in All Assessed Areas

• Every Student Graduates from High School and is Ready for College and Career

• Every Child Has Access to a High Quality Early Childhood Program

• Every School Has Effective Teachers and Leaders

• Every Community Effectively Using a World-Class Data System to Improve Student Outcomes

We strongly encourage participation in this conference. The suggested attendees include educators at all levels!