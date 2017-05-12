One injured in Laurel shooting, police seek suspect

A suspect is sought in connection to the shooting. Source: Raycom News Network

The Laurel Police Department is looking for a suspect after a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 16th Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, and found a man shot in the leg, according to Laurel Police Captain Tommy Cox.

The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center and then Forrest General Hospital for treatment.

Cox said the investigation is ongoing, and the department is looking for information from anyone who was in the area when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information that may help should call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

