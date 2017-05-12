PRCC hosts 2017 commencement

About 400 students took part in annual commencement exercises at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville Friday.



Students who completed their course work in the summer and fall of 2016, as well as the spring of 2017 were eligible to participate.



Featured speaker for the event was Rep. Brad Touchstone of Bellevue.



The commencement was also the last for PRCC president William Lewis, who is retiring at the end of June.



He has served as president since 2000.

