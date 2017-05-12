Eastabuchie Water Association issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Eastabuchie Water Association issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
EASTABUCHIE (WDAM) –  Eastabuchie Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Pine Ridge Drive, Larawood, Heartwood and Hickory Circle.   If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-582-8959.

