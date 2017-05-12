Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms expected today.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

A slow moving cold front will move through the area today and bring with it a good chance for showers and thunderstorms later this morning into the afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to possibly severe with hail and damaging winds the main threat.

The thunderstorms will taper off later in the evening with a possible shower remaing through Saturday morning as the front clears the area.

Drier weather returns Saturday afternoon and Sunday into much of next week.