Southern Miss Autism Research and Treatment Lab Offering Programs for Children, Adolescents

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Autism and Treatment (SMART) Lab is offering two programs for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder and their peers, beginning May 31 on the USM Hattiesburg campus.

*Summer Social Skills Program: The SMART Lab’s Summer Social Skills Program is designed for children ages 4-12 and focuses on behavioral and social skills, such as joining in groups and conversation skills, and will include strategies to promote skill use in home and community settings. The twice-weekly instruction (Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 1 p.m.; sessions will be 2.5 hours in duration) will be held for eight weeks, with groups divided by age.

*Social Skills and Games Group: This new program for adolescents age 13-19 targets social skills such as joining in groups and conversation skills in a fun, game-based setting. The twice-weekly instruction (Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 1 p.m.; sessions will be 2.5 hours in duration) will be held for eight weeks, with groups divided by age.

These sessions will be taught by trained USM graduate students and led by USM Department of Psychology faculty members Evan Dart and Keith Radley in the USM School Psychology Service Center/SMART Lab, located in Owings-McQuagge Hall. Program fees are $100 per individual, which is adjustable based on income. For more information, contact Brandy Lowe at 601.266.5255 or email brandy.lowe@usm.edu.

