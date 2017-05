Taylorsville softball captured its second straight class 2A state championship on Thursday night.

The Lady Tartars beat Mantachie 8-2 to complete the state title sweep.

Taylorsville beat Mantachie 1-0 in game one on Wednesday behind junior Lauren Stringer’s 14 strike outs. The Lady Tartars got the bats going a little bit more in their championship-clinching win on Thursday, scoring four runs in the fourth inning.

In just his second season as head coach, Mason Grissom has now brought two gold gloves back to Taylorsville.

