Laurel city officials respond to flood victims

Laurel city officials responded to residents near West Drive who are complaining about flooding at their homes.

Harold Russell with the city’s Inspections Department said he hears their concerns, but they’re doing about all they can do at this point.

“The city of Laurel does have these citizens best interest at heart. They are in a flood zone and it’s unfortunately a low-lying area,” Russell explained.

Russell said city officials recently held a brainstorming meeting to address their concerns.

“In this area we’re doing all we can to mitigate any flooding event. We don’t have a solid solution. I wish we did, but we don’t but we are working towards that and even with that said it’s going to take time,” Russell added.

Until that time comes, Russell said there are things homeowners can do to help deal with some of the flooding.

“I gave away some of these brochures, it talks about dry-proofing, about flood proofing,” Russell said.

