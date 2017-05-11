Construction underway for Petal church destroyed in tornado

Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church has started construction on a new building after the Petal church was destroyed in the Jan. 21 tornado.

The skeleton of a new fellowship hall now stands next to where the church once was.

Church pastor Rev. Carl Burkett said the fellowship hall should be completed by November, and then work will start on a new sanctuary.

The church was destroyed in the 2013 tornado before it was hit again in January.

