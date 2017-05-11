Victim in Gandy wreck dies from injuries - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Victim in Gandy wreck dies from injuries

The man died from his injuries at a hospital. Photo credit: WDAM The man died from his injuries at a hospital. Photo credit: WDAM
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

The person injured in a wreck on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal Wednesday night has died. 

J.T. Vise was sent to the hospital after an 18-wheeler collided with an F-150 pick-up truck.

The accident happened on Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Old Richton Road, around 8:15 p.m. 

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said Vise was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly