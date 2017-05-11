Victim in Gandy wreck dies from injuries

The man died from his injuries at a hospital. Photo credit: WDAM

The person injured in a wreck on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal Wednesday night has died.

J.T. Vise was sent to the hospital after an 18-wheeler collided with an F-150 pick-up truck.

The accident happened on Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Old Richton Road, around 8:15 p.m.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said Vise was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

