Area realtors donate large check

The Hattiesburg Area Association of Realtors recently gave a local non profit a generous donation.

Over the past four years the association held an annual crawfish boil and donated proceeds from the event to a local charity.

This year's proceeds were given to the area Habitat for Humanity in the amount of $15,995.

"This is an amazing donation," said Laura Goodwin-Wright, finance manager for Habitat for Humanity. "We are so excited about this benefit and the proceeds that came to us. It will help us build our next Habitat house."

The charity is currently framing up a house on Smith street in Petal, and it's next project will be in Columbia.

"If they decide to continue selecting Habitat as the beneficiary, we will hold this money until we have a whole house and build a Hattiesburg Area Association of Realtors house," said Wright.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.







