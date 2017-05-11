Police still seeking suspect in Petal nail salon shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Police still seeking suspect in Petal nail salon shooting

Petal police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in this Altima. Source: Petal Police Petal police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in this Altima. Source: Petal Police
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

Petal Police are asking for the public's help in solving an armed robbery and shooting at R & K nails.

Investigators still need to locate a suspect who drove a Silver Altima leaving the scene.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Petal Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • Police searching for suspect in shooting at Petal nail salon

    Police searching for suspect in shooting at Petal nail salon

    Monday, March 27 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-03-27 18:42:13 GMT

    Petal Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a nail salon and shot the owner in broad daylight Saturday. Investigators say the man entered R&K Nails around 11 a.m. Saturday, showed a handgun and then robbed three people inside.  Police say one customer was robbed, the other two were the owner and the owner's wife. Investigators say the man then shot the owner in the abdomen and fired another shot at the owner's wife before running out the door.  The owner w...

    More >>

    Petal Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a nail salon and shot the owner in broad daylight Saturday. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly