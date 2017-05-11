Police still seeking suspect in Petal nail salon shooting

Petal police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in this Altima. Source: Petal Police

Petal Police are asking for the public's help in solving an armed robbery and shooting at R & K nails.

Investigators still need to locate a suspect who drove a Silver Altima leaving the scene.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Petal Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

