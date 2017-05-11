Camp Shelby hosts annual Retiree Day

Dozens of former members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard gathered at Camp Shelby Thursday for an annual celebration of their service.



Retiree Day was held at the newly-renovated Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.



Retirees from all across the state were thanked for their service and contributions to the National Guard by Camp Shelby commander Col. Greg Michel.



Mississippi adjutant general Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles also praised their service and gave retirees an update on current Mississippi National Guard deployments.



He also spoke to them about the upcoming rotation at the National Training Center for Mississippi's 155th Armored Brigade.



That unit will undergo intensive training at the NTC in June.

