DuBard School for Language Disorders plans fundraisers

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The "Dine for DuBard School" event takes place May 15 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Ed's Burger Joint. Then on May 20, the Sertoma Club of Hattiesburg hosts a benefit drawdown from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Brewsky's.

For more details, call the DuBard School for Language Disorders, based at Southern Miss, at 601-266-6215.

