Gas station where customers claim bad fuel no longer owned by Jr. Food Mart

Pumps covered at gas station on 42 bypass where customers say they filled up with bad fuel. Source: WDAM

A gas station where customers claim they received bad fuel is no longer owned by Jr. Food Mart.

Drew Bryant, president and chief operating officer of JFM, Incorporated, said the convenience store at 5316 Highway 42 in Hattiesburg was sold in April and is no longer associated with the company.

"As of April 10, 2017, Jr. Food Mart does not own, operate or supply fuel to this location," Bryant said in a statement. "We sold this convenience store approximately one month prior to the alleged fuel contamination. However, our brand name of Jr. Food Mart remained on the location until the new owners could replace with new identification. We totally understand why our name was used in error concerning the reporting of the incident."

Bryant said the company's brand name is in the process of being removed from the gas station.

"We are a Mississippi company that takes great pride in offering high quality fuels to our customers and are very sorry that our name was connected to this unfortunate incident," Bryant said.

