Tylertown man charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of a Tylertown man who was charged with one count of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Mickey Luter, 60, was arrested and charged Wednesday with the assistance of the Tylertown Police Department.

According to the attorney general, he was booked in the Walthall County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance Thursday.

If convicted, Luter faces up to 40 years in prison and fines ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.

