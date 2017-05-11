Home Town marathon scheduled on HGTV

If you haven't had a chance to watch Home Town, now is your chance to binge watch the season.

HGTV announced that the show will have a marathon next Tuesday before the new episode.

The marathon starts with the pilot at noon, and will continue until the new episode at 9 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

12:00 PM: Big Renovation in a Small Town

Ben and Erin help Ross and Laura find their small town dream home with a friendly porch and a space for Laura's growing pottery business. Ben and Erin restore the couple's chosen home full of family treasures to look like it was decorated over time.

1:00 PM: Cottage Charm

Coy and Kenya are moving to town to be close to their children and grandchildren. As empty nesters, they want to downsize into a historic cottage with an all-in budget of $125,000. Ben and Erin show the couple two cottages: a small, dated house with exterior charm, and a cottage that makes up for its lack of character with an attractive asking price.

2:00 PM: Homecoming

Kyle and Brooke want their "someday children" to grow up in a small town like they did, so they're leaving Nashville and heading back to their childhood hometown in Mississippi. They want a house with history and room to grow. Ben and Erin show the couple two Craftsman homes: a character-rich cottage in need of an update, and a quirky but roomy home with a cramped kitchen. Both houses come at a similar price, leaving Kyle and Brooke to decide where their all-in, $200,000 budget will go the furthest.

3:00 PM: History in the Making

After moving to New York City to pursue his architect career, Bill is ready to settle down with his fiance Jody in the small town he's loved since childhood. Ben and Erin show the couple two very different homes -- a dilapidated historic house with character that requires a ton of work, and a Craftsman that needs updates and a personality. With an all-in budget of $200,000, Ben and Erin transform the couple's pick into a dream home with a gorgeous kitchen and custom millwork.

4:00 PM: A House With History

Will, Courtney and their boys have outgrown their starter home, so they enlist Ben and Erin to help them find their forever house. On their wish list is a sizeable, historic house that's rich in character and small town charm. Ben and Erin show the couple two homes: a large house that is short on personality, and a smaller house with loads of character but a long list of necessary repairs. With an all-in budget of $200,000, Will and Courtney have to weigh out what matters most.

5:00 PM: A Town to Call Home

Kristen dreams of watching her kids grow up in a small town like she did, but as a military family, they are always on the move. Now that husband Kelvin is close to retirement, they've decided to settle down so their young children have a place to call home. Kelvin and Kristen's all-in budget is $250,000, so Ben and Erin show the couple two family-friendly homes: a big, old charmer that's a lot of house, and a character-rich Craftsman with a lower price but a longer "to do" list. Ben and Erin create the ultimate family home including a study area, play space and stunning new kitchen with a unique bowling alley countertop.

6:00 PM: Small Town Life for a Growing Family

A Chicago woman moves her family from the big city to a small town in Mississippi. She's looking for a family-friendly house for her kids and future grandchild with room to entertain and a private oasis for herself. With a comfortable budget, Ben and Erin show her two homes: one with an unwelcoming exterior and an interior that's a bit dated, and another home that's smaller with very little character. Despite the limitations, Ben and Erin overcome their obstacles and wow the family with the home of their dreams.

9:00 PM: So Long Loft, Hello Home

A family of four has outgrown their loft and is ready to use their all-in budget of $200,000 to move into an family home with a yard. Ben and Erin show the parents two family-friendly houses -- a dated, boxy home with 14 acres of property and a split-level ranch with a problem layout. Ben and Erin then transform the family's pick into the ultimate home with an open concept and outdoor space complete with an arbor.

