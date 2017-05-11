Community comes together to help puppy with broken leg

Aadya's front leg was broken when she arrived at Southern Pines Animal Shelter. Source: Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Aadya came to Southern Pines Animal Shelter at 2 months old with a broken front leg.

The playful pup was happy to be around the staff, but because of her leg she felt miserable. Southern Pines took Aadya to Dr. Rick's Town and Country vet. They told the shelter it would cost $300 for her x-rays, surgery and after care.

Southern Pines started a donation site where anyone could contribute to the dog's surgery. Members of the community were able to raise enough for Aadya's trip to the vet.

Now she's recovering and on her way to a new home.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.