Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms return Friday.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast today with highs mainly in the lower to mid 80s.

Becoming cloudy overnight with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

A cold front will move through the area on Friday with showers and thunderstorms likely. One or two of the storms may be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds the main threat.

That system clears out early Saturday morning and sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

  • USM Luckyday Program Set to Top 1,000 Graduates this Spring

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:06 AM EDT2017-05-11 10:06:32 GMT
    Photo credit: USMPhoto credit: USM

    “Jessica Adcock. Zachary Agee. Leah Alda.” One by one, names of senior Luckyday Scholars were called as The Luckyday Foundation Executive Director Patricia Smith and board member Kristin Merrell bestowed the Luckyday graduation stoles on the scholars. 

  • Officials warn of Mother's Day social media scam

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:29:28 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    Days before Mother’s Day, officials are warning people to be on the lookout for a scam circulating on social media. 

    One sent to hospital after accident on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:25:06 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM

    An accident on Hwy 42 is causing traffic delays in Forrest County Wednesday evening.

