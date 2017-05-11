Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms return Friday.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast today with highs mainly in the lower to mid 80s.

Becoming cloudy overnight with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

A cold front will move through the area on Friday with showers and thunderstorms likely. One or two of the storms may be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds the main threat.

That system clears out early Saturday morning and sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon and Sunday.