Officials warn of Mother's Day social media scam

Days before Mother’s Day, officials are warning people to be on the lookout for a scam circulating on social media.

If you’re scrolling on sites like Facebook, you may come across a coupon offering $75 off at Bed Bath and Beyond or $50 off at Lowe’s.

While it sounds like a huge saving, officials said it’s one of the latest scam where thieves are trying to steal your personal information.

John O’Hara with the Better Business Bureau said this is a phishing scam.

“That would be a phishing scam where people are out there trying to get information out of you,” O’Hara explained.

O’Hara said coupon ads don’t require giving out your information.

“About all they would need is maybe an email address to send it to you, but with coupons online, a lot of times you just print them and take them in the store, or they have a code if you want to use it online,” O’Hara added.

O’Hara said if you’re not sure if a coupon is real, contact the retailer directly.

