One sent to hospital after accident on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy

One person was sent to the hospital after an 18-wheeler collided with an F-150 pick-up truck in Petal Wednesday evening.

The accident happened on Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Old Richton Road, around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries is unknown.

One westbound lane is still blocked, while officials clear the scene.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.