Taylorsville takes Game 1 against Mantachie

By Jonathan Marshall, Sports Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Taylorsville softball took a big step Wednesday in defending it's Class 2A state softball title.

The Lady Tartars defeated Mantachie 1-0 in Jackson, taking a 1-0 lead in the championship series. 

Game two is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

