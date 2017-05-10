National Tourism Week continues in Hub City

The folks from the Hattiesburg Visitors Center held their 16th Tourism Partners luncheon at the Hattiesburg Train Depot Wednesday.

Shining Star Awards were given out to nearly two dozen local industry personnel.

The event recognizes local "faces of travel," who were nominated by their peers and supervisors for exceptional customer service.

"We want to take this time during National Tourism Week each year to recognize the people that are on the front lines, who put that smile, that personal touch to Hattiesburg, to all of our visitors, every single year every single day," said Rick Taylor, executive director of VisitHattiesburg.

