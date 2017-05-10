Sheriff: Mom charged second time with child abuse

A Jones County mother has been charged with child abuse again, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said May 10 Sara Pace, 27 of Laurel, appeared in Jones County Circuit Court on an indictment for a felonious child abuse charge.

Pace was arrested in August 2016, after her infant was born prematurely and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Pace admitted to smoking methamphetamine throughout her pregnancy, and specifically just prior to giving birth, according to a news release issued by the sheriff.

When Pace appeared in Jones County Circuit Court, court authorities became aware of Pace’s odd behavior and recognized the signs of substance abuse as well as the appearance of being pregnant.

Court authorities contacted Jones County Sheriff’s Investigators who questioned Pace.

She admitted she had taken a narcotic known as “Narco”, that was not prescribed to her earlier that morning. She is 10 weeks pregnant.

Pace was taken into custody and charged with Felonious Child Abuse. She is scheduled for an initial appearance at Jones County Justice Court at 2:45pm on May 10, 2017.

For any additional information as it comes available, feel free to contact Allyson Knotts at 601-428-3151.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.