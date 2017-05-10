Hub City man indicted for 2016 murder

The autopsy results of a Hub City death investigation victim have been released.

A Hub City man charged in a 2016 murder has been indicted for his alleged role in the crime.

Joe Michael Shaw, 36, was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, Kelly Ladner, 37, of Hattiesburg.

Shaw was indicted for first degree murder by a grand jury in April according to court filings.

“Joe Michael Shaw, in Forrest County, on or between the dates of January 1, 2016 and January 2, 2016 did willfully, feloniously, and without the authority of law kill Kelly Leanne Ladner, a human being, although without any deliberate design to effect death, while he, the said Joe Michael Shaw, was engaged in the commission of aggravated domestic violence,” according to the indictment.

The crime occurred at a home in the 700 block of Myrtle Street, just off Hutchinson Avenue, and Lander was found unresponsive inside the home. Shaw remains in the custody of the Forrest County Jail.

