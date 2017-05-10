Man indicted in 2016 fatal shooting

The autopsy results for the Hub City's first homicide victim of 2016 were released Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect in a 2016 shooting that claimed the life of a Hub City woman has been indicted for the crime.

Theopolis Schaffer, 65, was charged with murder in the death of Anna Griffith, 39 of Hattiesburg.



“Theopolis Schaffer in Forrest County, on or about January 1, 2016 did willfully, feloniously and without the authority of law kill and murder Anna Marie Griffith, a human being, with deliberate design to effect the death of Ann Griffith,” according to court filings.

Griffith, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Dumas Motel & Apartments at 214 Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg.

Griffith later died at Forrest General Hospital from a gunshot wound to her chest.

He also remains in the custody of the Forrest County Jail.

