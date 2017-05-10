New Regions mortgage center drawing praise from officials

In April, Regions Bank announced plans to build a new 75,000 square feet mortgage center in Lamar County.

Construction is set to begin later this year and is expected to bring more jobs to the Pine Belt.

Ward 3 Hattiesburg councilman Carter Carroll was complimentary of the new facility and the large number of jobs being created.

“They were looking at Pensacola, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Hattiesburg. We were able to keep the mortgage center here. Not only did we keep 300 jobs, but we’re going to add 92 more,” Carroll said.

The Area Development Partnership played a big role in getting city officials and Regions Bank in the same room.

“We had to see what their needs were. They were going to need some infrastructure done, which is also going to benefit the citizens of Hattiesburg because we’re going to make our roads a little bit better,” Carroll said. “We just came together to seal the deal and make sure Hattiesburg kept the mortgage center and not have it go out to another city."

The mortgage center is expected to be completed by early 2019.

