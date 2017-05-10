Oaysis Laurel EIM Social Club hosting lupus awareness walk - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Oaysis Laurel EIM Social Club hosting lupus awareness walk

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAUREL (WDAM) - Oaysis Laurel EIM Social Club's 3k lupus awareness walk takes place May 13 at 7 a.m. at Gardiner Park, located at 749 North 4th Avenue.  For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1329934343757145/ or call 601-329-4557 or 601-522-6751.

