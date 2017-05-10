Oaysis Laurel EIM Social Club hosting lupus awareness walk

LAUREL (WDAM) - Oaysis Laurel EIM Social Club's 3k lupus awareness walk takes place May 13 at 7 a.m. at Gardiner Park, located at 749 North 4th Avenue. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1329934343757145/ or call 601-329-4557 or 601-522-6751.
This is a news release from the Petal School District Emily Branch has been named principal at Petal Upper Elementary School for the 2017-2018 school year.More >>
Mississippi Power hosted the "Downtown Destiny" economic development workshop at The Venue Wednesday.More >>
Nurses at Forrest General Hospital were fed waffles that were recalled for Listeria at an appreciation breakfast Tuesday.More >>
Spring commencement at The University of Southern Mississippi promises to be special for Willie Tubbs and Dr. David R. Davies, with Tubbs set to receive his Ph.D. and Professor Davies serving as commencement grand marshal.More >>
