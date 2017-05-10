'Downtown Destiny' workshop focuses on retail development, marketing

'Downtown Destiny' workshop focuses on retail development, marke - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi Power hosted the "Downtown Destiny" economic development workshop at The Venue Wednesday.

City and county government officials from many areas of the Pine Belt and  several economic developers attended. 

The event focused on attracting business and successfully marketing downtown communities.

The event is the third held in the state. Other workshops have taken place in Meridian and on the Gulf Coast.

