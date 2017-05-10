FGH nurses eat waffles recalled for listeria at appreciation breakfast

Nurses at Forrest General Hospital were served waffles that were recalled for Listeria at an appreciation breakfast Tuesday.

According to a statement provided by the hospital, management immediately notified the nurses who ate the waffles as soon as they learned the products were recalled.

The statement issued by the hospital read:

“Yesterday morning, we served U. S. Foods Aunt Jemima waffles to employees as part of our National Nurses Week celebration. At approximately 10:30 a.m. the Food and Nutrition Department was notified that the waffles were on a list of 21 products being recalled by U.S. Foods due to a possible listeria contamination. Food and Nutrition immediately notified nursing administration. Infection Control was immediately contacted, and nurse managers were called together to begin the process for notifying the employees who had eaten the waffles. This unfortunate situation was not due to anything within the control of Forrest General, and we sincerely hope that no one becomes ill. However, employees may visit our Employee Health clinic for testing and treatment free of charge. Treatment of listeria infection varies, depending on the severity of the signs and symptoms. Most people with mild symptoms require no treatment. More-serious infections can be treated with antibiotics. During pregnancy, prompt antibiotic treatment may help keep the infection from affecting the baby. Antibiotics known to treat listeria include: Ampicillin (Marcillin, Omnipen, Polycillin, Principen)

Gentamicin (Garamycin, Gentacidin)

Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim (Bactrim, Cotrim, Septra)

Penicillin G (Pfizerpen) No waffles were served to patients, and as a safety precaution, all Aunt Jemima products were pulled by Food and Nutrition.”

Aunt Jemima recalled some frozen pancakes, waffles and French Toast on May 5.

Pinnacle Foods is recalling all “Best By” dates of Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast Slices although no illnesses have been reported.

National Nurses Week is May 6 through the May 12.

