Forecast: Warm and dry weather again today.

Spring commencement at The University of Southern Mississippi promises to be special for Willie Tubbs and Dr. David R. Davies, with Tubbs set to receive his Ph.D. and Professor Davies serving as commencement grand marshal.More >>
Spring commencement at The University of Southern Mississippi promises to be special for Willie Tubbs and Dr. David R. Davies, with Tubbs set to receive his Ph.D. and Professor Davies serving as commencement grand marshal.More >>
May 9, 2015, will forever be remembered as one of the darkest days in the Hub City, after two Hattiesburg Police officers were killed in the line of duty.More >>
May 9, 2015, will forever be remembered as one of the darkest days in the Hub City, after two Hattiesburg Police officers were killed in the line of duty.More >>
The city of Collins will have new mayor in 2017 for the first time in nearly four decades.More >>
The city of Collins will have new mayor in 2017 for the first time in nearly four decades.More >>