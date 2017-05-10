Forecast: Warm and dry weather again today.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a mainly sunny and quite warm day again today with highs possibly hitting the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will make it's way into the area on Friday and that system will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to marginally severe but widespread severe weather is anticipated at this time.

The front quickly clears the area late Friday night or early Saturday morning with sunny skies returning for Saturday and Sunday.