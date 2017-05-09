Fallen HPD officers Deen, Tate remembered two years later

May 9, 2015, will forever be remembered as one of the darkest days in the Hub City, after two Hattiesburg Police officers were killed in the line of duty.

Two years later, the community still feels the pain and spent Tuesday evening gathered at the scene on East 4th Street where Benjamin Deen, 34, and Liquori Tate, 25, were killed.

“We remember our brothers, that’s Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said. “The sacrifice that they paid not only for this department, this city, but this community as well, and the legacy that they have left behind.”

Hattiesburg officers as well as officers from around the state attended the memorial service.

Police officer Willie Robinson from Pelahatchie, Mississippi, was one.

“The reason I’ve came here today is because I’ve been through this before, and I know the feeling that Hattiesburg is feeling,” Robinson said. “I went through it with Mike Walters from the Pearl Police Department, and I just wanted to come and show my support.”

Community members signed books, left cards, ribbons and flowers in their honor.

Venture Church Pastor Byron Malone led the service as more than a hundred-people gathered along East 4th Street. Malone encouraged everyone to remember the two men in any way possible.

“For some of you it was a working relationship, for some of you it was a friendship, or both, for some of you, it was as a family member,” Malone said. “Cherish those, treasure those, and always look back and remember those relationships that you had with those men.”

With officers and family members gathered close, some hand in hand, they listened in as times past were mentioned.

“Officer Deen was honored as officer of the year one year during his time of service, Liquor Tate was just thrilled to be a police officer,” Malone said.

Family members of the fallen officers said seeing the community come together makes them feel the love of the city.

“The community we have here in Hattiesburg is amazing, they step up and they come together with us and hold hand in hand to show us our support,” Traxler said.

