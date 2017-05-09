Runnelstown Utility District issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Runnelstown Utility District issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

RUNNELSTOWN (WDAM) –  Runnelstown Utility District officials issue a boil water notice for customers on Conway Road.  This also affects those with homes from the intersection of Conway Road and Pumping Station Road north.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-584-6386.

